The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks while batting .228.

In 52 of 89 games this season (58.4%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (16.9%).

He has hit a home run in 19.1% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has had an RBI in 30 games this year (33.7%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 36.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.2%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .242 AVG .214 .337 OBP .311 .438 SLG .434 14 XBH 16 8 HR 9 31 RBI 24 57/20 K/BB 43/21 4 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings