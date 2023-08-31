UCF vs. Kent State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) will look to upset the UCF Knights (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 35.5 points. The over/under is 55 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UCF vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UCF vs. Kent State Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
UCF vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-35.5)
|55
|-10000
|+2000
|DraftKings
|UCF (-35.5)
|55
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|-
|54.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|UCF (-35.5)
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Tipico
|UCF (-35.5)
|-
|-
|-
UCF vs. Kent State Betting Trends
- UCF compiled a 7-7-0 ATS record last year.
- The Knights were favored by 35.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
- Kent State won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover seven times.
- The Golden Flashes were an underdog by 35.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
UCF & Kent State 2023 Futures Odds
|UCF
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the Big 12
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
|Kent State
|To Win the MAC
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
