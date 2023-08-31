The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) will look to upset the UCF Knights (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 35.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UCF vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UCF vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

UCF vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

UCF vs. Kent State Betting Trends

UCF won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

The Knights covered the spread when playing as at least 35.5-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.

Kent State put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Golden Flashes were an underdog by 35.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

UCF & Kent State 2023 Futures Odds

UCF To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the Big 12 +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000 Kent State To Win the MAC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.