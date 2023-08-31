The UCF Knights (0-0) face the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 36.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Kent State matchup.

UCF vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

UCF vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

UCF vs. Kent State Betting Trends

UCF won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

The Knights were favored by 36.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Kent State went 5-7-0 ATS last year.

The Golden Flashes were an underdog by 36.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

UCF & Kent State 2023 Futures Odds

UCF To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the Big 12 +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000 Kent State To Win the MAC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

