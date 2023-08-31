The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) will look to upset the UCF Knights (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 36.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. Kent State matchup.

UCF vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

UCF vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

UCF vs. Kent State Betting Trends

UCF put together a 7-7-0 ATS record last year.

The Knights won their only game last season when playing as at least 36.5-point favorites.

Kent State compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread last year.

The Golden Flashes were an underdog by 36.5 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.

UCF & Kent State 2023 Futures Odds

UCF To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the Big 12 +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000 Kent State To Win the MAC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

