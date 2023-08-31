Which team is going to emerge victorious on Thursday, August 31, when the UCF Knights and Kent State Golden Flashes match up at 7:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Knights. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

UCF vs. Kent State Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Kent State (+35.5) Over (55.5) UCF 36 Kent State 20

UCF Betting Info (2022)

The Knights have a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Knights went 7-7-0 ATS last season.

UCF did not lose ATS (1-0) as a 35.5-point or more favorite last season.

The Knights and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 14 times last season.

The point total average for UCF games last season was 58.8, 3.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Kent State Betting Info (2022)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 4.8% chance of a victory for the Golden Flashes.

The Golden Flashes compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread last year.

Kent State went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 35.5 points or more last year.

Golden Flashes games hit the over four out of 12 times last year.

Last season, Kent State's games resulted in an average scoring total of 61.5, which is six points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Knights vs. Golden Flashes 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 32.9 23.6 35.3 15.7 28 45 Kent State 28.4 29 34.2 23.8 24.3 32.7

