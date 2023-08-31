The UCF Knights should win their matchup against the Kent State Golden Flashes at 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 31, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Looking to bet on UCF vs. Kent State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

UCF vs. Kent State Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Kent State (+35.5) Over (55.5) UCF 36 Kent State 20

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

UCF Betting Info (2022)

The Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this contest.

The Knights put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread last season.

UCF did not lose ATS (1-0) as a 35.5-point or more favorite last year.

Last season, six of Knights games went over the point total.

The point total average for UCF games last season was 58.8, 3.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Kent State Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Flashes, based on the moneyline, is 4.8%.

The Golden Flashes covered five times in 12 chances against the spread last season.

Kent State covered every time (1-0) as underdogs of 35.5 points or more last season.

Last season, four Golden Flashes games hit the over.

The average total points scored in Kent State games last year (55.5) is six points higher than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knights vs. Golden Flashes 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 32.9 23.6 35.3 15.7 28 45 Kent State 28.4 29 34.2 23.8 24.3 32.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.