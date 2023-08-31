Which team is going to emerge victorious on Thursday, August 31, when the Utah Utes and Florida Gators match up at 8:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Utes. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Florida vs. Utah Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Utah (-4.5) Over (44) Utah 35 Florida 23

Florida Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Gators, based on the moneyline, is 37.7%.

The Gators covered seven times in 13 games with a spread last season.

Florida went 3-1 as underdogs of 4.5 points or more last year.

Last year, seven Gators games hit the over.

The average total points scored in Florida games last year (44) is 12.8 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Utah Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Utes a 66.7% chance to win.

The Utes compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.

Utah's ATS record as at least 4.5-point favorites was 7-1 last season.

The Utes and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 14 times last season.

The point total average for Utah games last season was 57.8, 13.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Gators vs. Utes 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Utah 38.6 21.4 46.7 16.5 47 24 Florida 29.5 28.8 32.1 23.6 34 34.5

