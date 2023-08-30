Yandy Díaz vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz (.455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .403, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- In 71.4% of his games this year (80 of 112), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (40.2%) he recorded at least two.
- In 15.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (42 of 112), with two or more RBI 15 times (13.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 60 times this year (53.6%), including 15 games with multiple runs (13.4%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|54
|.355
|AVG
|.300
|.428
|OBP
|.378
|.550
|SLG
|.461
|23
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|7
|39
|RBI
|27
|40/25
|K/BB
|39/25
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Marlins' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo (9-8 with a 3.96 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday, Aug. 23 against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 31st, 1.256 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
