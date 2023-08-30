Vidal Brujan vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Vidal Brujan -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Vidal Brujan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Vidal Brujan At The Plate
- Brujan has two doubles and three walks while hitting .194.
- Brujan has gotten at least one hit in 39.1% of his games this season (nine of 23), with at least two hits three times (13.0%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 23 games this season.
- Brujan has had an RBI in five games this season.
- He has scored a run in eight of 23 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.269
|AVG
|.139
|.296
|OBP
|.225
|.308
|SLG
|.167
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|10/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|2
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Luzardo will look to secure his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.96 ERA and 167 strikeouts through 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday, Aug. 23 against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 31st, 1.256 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.