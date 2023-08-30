You can find player prop bet odds for Yandy Diaz, Luis Arraez and other players on the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins ahead of their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday at LoanDepot park.

Rays vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Eflin Stats

Zach Eflin (13-8) will take the mound for the Rays, his 26th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 19th, 1.032 WHIP ranks third, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Aug. 25 6.0 7 2 2 11 1 at Angels Aug. 19 6.0 4 1 1 4 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 13 3.0 9 6 6 3 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 7.0 4 1 1 8 0 at Yankees Aug. 1 6.0 3 0 0 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 27 doubles, 17 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI (143 total hits).

He's slashing .327/.403/.506 so far this year.

Diaz will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rockies Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 3 2 vs. Rockies Aug. 22 3-for-5 2 0 2 4

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 121 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashed .262/.372/.438 on the season.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 0 0 2 3 vs. Yankees Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 172 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .350/.392/.447 so far this year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Padres Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has collected 111 hits with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .239/.326/.511 so far this season.

Soler heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

