Rays vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 30
Wednesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (81-52) versus the Miami Marlins (66-66) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 30.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (13-8) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (9-8) will take the ball for the Marlins.
Rays vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Rays vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Rays have won 70, or 66%, of the 106 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 66-30, a 68.8% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Rays have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Tampa Bay has scored 715 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 24
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Shawn Armstrong vs Peter Lambert
|August 25
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Zach Eflin vs Gerrit Cole
|August 26
|Yankees
|W 3-0
|Tyler Glasnow vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 27
|Yankees
|W 7-4
|Zack Littell vs Carlos Rodón
|August 29
|@ Marlins
|W 11-2
|Aaron Civale vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 30
|@ Marlins
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 1
|@ Guardians
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Cal Quantrill
|September 2
|@ Guardians
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Logan Allen
|September 3
|@ Guardians
|-
|Zack Littell vs Xzavion Curry
|September 4
|Red Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Brayan Bello
|September 5
|Red Sox
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Kutter Crawford
