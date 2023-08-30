Wednesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (81-52) versus the Miami Marlins (66-66) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (13-8) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (9-8) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Rays vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Rays have won 70, or 66%, of the 106 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 66-30, a 68.8% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has scored 715 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule