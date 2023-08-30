Randy Arozarena -- batting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 67 walks while batting .262.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.

In 79 of 127 games this year (62.2%) Arozarena has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).

Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (15.7%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has had an RBI in 45 games this season (35.4%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 66 games this season (52.0%), including 17 multi-run games (13.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 61 .268 AVG .257 .385 OBP .359 .442 SLG .435 19 XBH 18 10 HR 11 41 RBI 34 60/32 K/BB 70/35 14 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings