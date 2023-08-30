Randy Arozarena vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Randy Arozarena -- batting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 67 walks while batting .262.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.
- In 79 of 127 games this year (62.2%) Arozarena has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).
- Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (15.7%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has had an RBI in 45 games this season (35.4%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 66 games this season (52.0%), including 17 multi-run games (13.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|.268
|AVG
|.257
|.385
|OBP
|.359
|.442
|SLG
|.435
|19
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|11
|41
|RBI
|34
|60/32
|K/BB
|70/35
|14
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo (9-8) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 143 1/3 innings pitched, with 167 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday, Aug. 23 against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.96), 35th in WHIP (1.256), and eighth in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.