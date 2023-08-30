Jose Siri vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.355 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Marlins.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .220 with 11 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 18 walks.
- In 57.3% of his games this year (51 of 89), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (16.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 24.7% of his games in 2023 (22 of 89), and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Siri has driven home a run in 34 games this year (38.2%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 40 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|41
|.239
|AVG
|.201
|.292
|OBP
|.234
|.484
|SLG
|.517
|15
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|13
|26
|RBI
|28
|58/11
|K/BB
|62/7
|6
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins will send Luzardo (9-8) to the mound for his 27th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 3.96 ERA and 167 strikeouts through 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 23 against the San Diego Padres, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 31st, 1.256 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth.
