The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.326 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Marlins.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 103 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .259 with 47 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 14th in slugging.

Paredes will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with two homers during his last games.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 57.8% of his 116 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.3% of those games.

He has homered in 24 games this season (20.7%), leaving the park in 5.9% of his chances at the plate.

Paredes has picked up an RBI in 49 games this season (42.2%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (12.9%).

He has scored in 40.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.1%.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .249 AVG .268 .347 OBP .368 .524 SLG .502 22 XBH 25 15 HR 12 43 RBI 41 34/21 K/BB 46/23 1 SB 0

