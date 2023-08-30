Isaac Paredes vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.326 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Marlins.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 103 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .259 with 47 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 14th in slugging.
- Paredes will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with two homers during his last games.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 57.8% of his 116 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.3% of those games.
- He has homered in 24 games this season (20.7%), leaving the park in 5.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Paredes has picked up an RBI in 49 games this season (42.2%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (12.9%).
- He has scored in 40.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.1%.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|.249
|AVG
|.268
|.347
|OBP
|.368
|.524
|SLG
|.502
|22
|XBH
|25
|15
|HR
|12
|43
|RBI
|41
|34/21
|K/BB
|46/23
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.96 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 23 against the San Diego Padres, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 31st, 1.256 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
