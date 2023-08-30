The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .303 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.

In 61 of 99 games this season (61.6%) Ramirez has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this season (9.1%), homering in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 36.4% of his games this season, Ramirez has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (13.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38 of 99 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 44 .264 AVG .346 .314 OBP .382 .466 SLG .405 18 XBH 6 8 HR 1 30 RBI 22 40/12 K/BB 23/8 4 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings