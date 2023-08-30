Brandon Lowe vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Lowe -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .230 with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 40 walks.
- Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer in his last games.
- Lowe has recorded a hit in 52 of 88 games this season (59.1%), including 15 multi-hit games (17.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (19.3%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 34.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- In 32 of 88 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.242
|AVG
|.218
|.337
|OBP
|.313
|.438
|SLG
|.442
|14
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|24
|57/20
|K/BB
|40/20
|4
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo (9-8 with a 3.96 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 23 against the San Diego Padres, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 31st, 1.256 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
