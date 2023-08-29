Yandy Diaz -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Yankees.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.403), slugging percentage (.507) and total hits (141) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 79 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 44 times.

He has hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (17 of 111), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has an RBI in 42 of 111 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 53.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.5%.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 53 .355 AVG .297 .428 OBP .378 .550 SLG .462 23 XBH 21 10 HR 7 39 RBI 27 40/25 K/BB 39/25 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings