Vidal Brujan vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Vidal Brujan -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Vidal Brujan At The Plate
- Brujan has two doubles and two walks while batting .186.
- Brujan has recorded a hit in eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), including three multi-hit games (13.6%).
- He has not homered in his 22 games this season.
- Brujan has had an RBI in five games this season.
- He has scored in seven games this year (31.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.269
|AVG
|.121
|.296
|OBP
|.171
|.308
|SLG
|.152
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|10/1
|K/BB
|8/1
|2
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.20).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 152 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Marlins will send Alcantara (6-11) out for his 27th start of the season. He is 6-11 with a 4.21 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 39th, 1.199 WHIP ranks 24th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 46th.
