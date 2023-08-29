Rene Pinto vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Rene Pinto, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto has a home run and two walks while batting .237.
- Pinto has gotten a hit in six of 15 games this year (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In two games this season, Pinto has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|.063
|AVG
|.364
|.118
|OBP
|.391
|.063
|SLG
|.500
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|4
|7/1
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 152 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season. He is 6-11 with a 4.21 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.21), 24th in WHIP (1.199), and 46th in K/9 (7.6) among pitchers who qualify.
