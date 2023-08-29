The Tampa Bay Rays and Rene Pinto, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

  • Pinto has a home run and two walks while batting .237.
  • Pinto has gotten a hit in six of 15 games this year (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In two games this season, Pinto has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
.063 AVG .364
.118 OBP .391
.063 SLG .500
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 4
7/1 K/BB 6/1
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 152 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season. He is 6-11 with a 4.21 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.21), 24th in WHIP (1.199), and 46th in K/9 (7.6) among pitchers who qualify.
