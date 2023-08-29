Player prop betting options for Luis Arraez, Yandy Diaz and others are available in the Miami Marlins-Tampa Bay Rays matchup at LoanDepot park on Tuesday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rays vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 27 doubles, 17 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI (141 total hits).

He's slashing .326/.403/.507 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rockies Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 3 2 vs. Rockies Aug. 22 3-for-5 2 0 2 4 at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 14 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 65 walks and 73 RBI (120 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.370/.432 so far this year.

Arozarena heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 0 0 2 3 vs. Yankees Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Yandy Díaz, Randy Arozarena or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Alcantara Stats

Sandy Alcantara (6-11) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 27th start of the season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in 23 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 39th, 1.199 WHIP ranks 24th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 46th.

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Aug. 23 6.2 7 4 4 3 3 at Dodgers Aug. 18 6.0 7 3 3 6 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 12 9.0 5 1 1 10 2 at Rangers Aug. 6 6.0 6 5 4 7 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 1 8.0 4 0 0 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sandy Alcantara's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 171 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .350/.393/.449 on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Padres Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 110 hits with 21 doubles, 35 home runs, 56 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .239/.326/.512 so far this season.

Soler enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, three home runs and four RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.