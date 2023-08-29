The Miami Marlins (66-65) and the Tampa Bay Rays (80-52) will go head to head on Tuesday, August 29 at LoanDepot park, with Sandy Alcantara getting the ball for the Marlins and Aaron Civale taking the hill for the Rays. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rays, who are listed at +100. The game's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (6-11, 4.21 ERA) vs Civale - TB (6-3, 2.59 ERA)

Rays vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 35, or 60.3%, of those games.

The Marlins have a record of 33-21 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (61.1% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins went 1-2 over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rays have come away with six wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win three times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+170) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Jose Siri 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 2nd Win AL East +250 - 2nd

