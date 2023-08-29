Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins head into the first of a two-game series against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays' 191 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 433 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .448 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Tampa Bay has scored 704 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Rays rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Tampa Bay has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

Tampa Bay pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.87 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Rays pitchers have a 1.188 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays' Aaron Civale (6-3) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 17 starts this season.

Civale has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 17 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Rockies W 6-5 Home Aaron Civale Austin Gomber 8/24/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Shawn Armstrong Peter Lambert 8/25/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Zach Eflin Gerrit Cole 8/26/2023 Yankees W 3-0 Home Tyler Glasnow Clarke Schmidt 8/27/2023 Yankees W 7-4 Home Zack Littell Carlos Rodón 8/29/2023 Marlins - Away Aaron Civale Sandy Alcantara 8/30/2023 Marlins - Away Zach Eflin Jesús Luzardo 9/1/2023 Guardians - Away Zach Eflin Logan Allen 9/2/2023 Guardians - Away Tyler Glasnow Noah Syndergaard 9/3/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Littell Xzavion Curry 9/4/2023 Red Sox - Home Aaron Civale Brayan Bello

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.