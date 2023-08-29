How to Watch the Rays vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins head into the first of a two-game series against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays' 191 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 433 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .448 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rays' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has scored 704 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- The Rays rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.
- Tampa Bay has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.
- Tampa Bay pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.87 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.
- Rays pitchers have a 1.188 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays' Aaron Civale (6-3) will make his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 17 starts this season.
- Civale has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 17 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Austin Gomber
|8/24/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Home
|Shawn Armstrong
|Peter Lambert
|8/25/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Gerrit Cole
|8/26/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-0
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/27/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-4
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Carlos Rodón
|8/29/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Logan Allen
|9/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Noah Syndergaard
|9/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Xzavion Curry
|9/4/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Brayan Bello
