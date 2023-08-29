Rays vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 29
Tuesday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (80-52) against the Miami Marlins (66-65) at LoanDepot park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 29.
The Marlins will look to Sandy Alcantara (6-11) versus the Rays and Aaron Civale (6-3).
Rays vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- In their last 10 contests, the Rays were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The Rays have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Rays have been victorious in six, or 31.6%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Tampa Bay has a mark of 3-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rays have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 4 in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (704 total runs).
- The Rays have pitched to a 3.87 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 23
|Rockies
|W 6-5
|Aaron Civale vs Austin Gomber
|August 24
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Shawn Armstrong vs Peter Lambert
|August 25
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Zach Eflin vs Gerrit Cole
|August 26
|Yankees
|W 3-0
|Tyler Glasnow vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 27
|Yankees
|W 7-4
|Zack Littell vs Carlos Rodón
|August 29
|@ Marlins
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 30
|@ Marlins
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 1
|@ Guardians
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Logan Allen
|September 2
|@ Guardians
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Noah Syndergaard
|September 3
|@ Guardians
|-
|Zack Littell vs Xzavion Curry
|September 4
|Red Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Brayan Bello
