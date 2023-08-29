Tuesday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (80-52) against the Miami Marlins (66-65) at LoanDepot park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 29.

The Marlins will look to Sandy Alcantara (6-11) versus the Rays and Aaron Civale (6-3).

Rays vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Rays vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Rays were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Rays have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rays have been victorious in six, or 31.6%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Tampa Bay has a mark of 3-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 4 in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (704 total runs).

The Rays have pitched to a 3.87 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Rays Schedule