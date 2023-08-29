Luke Raley vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Luke Raley -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 85 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .256.
- Raley has had a hit in 58 of 101 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (20.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 101), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has picked up an RBI in 30.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.9%.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.229
|AVG
|.278
|.323
|OBP
|.346
|.500
|SLG
|.527
|22
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|28
|52/13
|K/BB
|60/11
|7
|SB
|6
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Alcantara (6-11) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 6-11 with a 4.21 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 39th, 1.199 WHIP ranks 24th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
