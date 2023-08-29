Jose Siri vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .387 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .221 with 10 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 18 walks.
- Siri has reached base via a hit in 50 games this year (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has homered in 25.0% of his games this season, and 7.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 33 games this season (37.5%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (15.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 45.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|40
|.239
|AVG
|.201
|.292
|OBP
|.235
|.484
|SLG
|.521
|15
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|13
|26
|RBI
|26
|58/11
|K/BB
|60/7
|6
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season. He is 6-11 with a 4.21 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.21), 24th in WHIP (1.199), and 46th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.