Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .387 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .221 with 10 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 18 walks.

Siri has reached base via a hit in 50 games this year (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has homered in 25.0% of his games this season, and 7.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 33 games this season (37.5%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (15.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 45.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 40 .239 AVG .201 .292 OBP .235 .484 SLG .521 15 XBH 20 11 HR 13 26 RBI 26 58/11 K/BB 60/7 6 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings