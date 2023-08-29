Isaac Paredes vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Isaac Paredes (.628 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .257 with 20 doubles, 26 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 19th in slugging.
- Paredes enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .263 with two homers.
- In 57.4% of his 115 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- In 20.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.7% of his games this year, Paredes has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (12.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.249
|AVG
|.265
|.347
|OBP
|.367
|.524
|SLG
|.490
|22
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|11
|43
|RBI
|37
|34/21
|K/BB
|45/23
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season. He is 6-11 with a 4.21 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 39th, 1.199 WHIP ranks 24th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
