Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has 15 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .232.

Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In 9.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.8% of his games this season, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.9%.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 38 .237 AVG .227 .279 OBP .250 .388 SLG .364 13 XBH 10 4 HR 4 14 RBI 13 37/8 K/BB 39/5 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings