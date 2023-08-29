Christian Bethancourt vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has 15 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .232.
- Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In 9.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.8% of his games this season, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.9%.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|38
|.237
|AVG
|.227
|.279
|OBP
|.250
|.388
|SLG
|.364
|13
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|13
|37/8
|K/BB
|39/5
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season. He is 6-11 with a 4.21 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.21), 24th in WHIP (1.199), and 46th in K/9 (7.6).
