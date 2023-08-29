Brandon Lowe vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Yankees.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .229 with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 40 walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 58.6% of his 87 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 17 games this year (19.5%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (35.6%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.242
|AVG
|.216
|.337
|OBP
|.313
|.438
|SLG
|.438
|14
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|24
|57/20
|K/BB
|39/20
|4
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 152 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Alcantara (6-11) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 4.21 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.21), 24th in WHIP (1.199), and 46th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.