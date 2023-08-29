The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Yankees.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .229 with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 40 walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 58.6% of his 87 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 17 games this year (19.5%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (35.6%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .242 AVG .216 .337 OBP .313 .438 SLG .438 14 XBH 15 8 HR 9 31 RBI 24 57/20 K/BB 39/20 4 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings