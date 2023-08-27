On Sunday, Rene Pinto (.192 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and four RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto has a home run and two walks while batting .237.

Pinto has gotten a hit in six of 15 games this year (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In two games this year, Pinto has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 .063 AVG .364 .118 OBP .391 .063 SLG .500 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 4 7/1 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

