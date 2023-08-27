The Tampa Bay Rays (79-52) host the New York Yankees (62-67) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zack Littell (2-4) to the mound, while Carlos Rodon (1-4) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Littell - TB (2-4, 4.27 ERA) vs Rodon - NYY (1-4, 6.27 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

The Rays will hand the ball to Littell (2-4) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.27 and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .277 in 21 games this season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Littell has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon (1-4) takes the mound first for the Yankees in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 6.27 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed a 6.27 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.

Rodon is looking to secure his second quality start of the season.

Rodon has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this season heading into this matchup.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

Carlos Rodón vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.448) and ranks third in home runs hit (190) in all of MLB. They have a collective .260 batting average, and are fourth in the league with 1151 total hits and fourth in MLB play scoring 697 runs.

Head-to-head against the Rays this season, Rodon has thrown four innings, giving up four earned runs on four hits while striking out five.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.