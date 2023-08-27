Player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays host the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Isaac Paredes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Paredes Stats

Isaac Paredes has 100 hits with 20 doubles, 26 home runs, 44 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .257/.357/.509 so far this season.

Paredes heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .349 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Paredes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 22 3-for-5 1 0 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 49 walks and 53 RBI (130 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He's slashed .268/.334/.441 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 25 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 24 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 28 home runs, 58 walks and 55 RBI (71 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashing .270/.398/.631 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 25 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 23 3-for-4 3 3 6 12 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

