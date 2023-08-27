When the Tampa Bay Rays (79-52) and New York Yankees (62-67) match up at Tropicana Field on Sunday, August 27, Zack Littell will get the call for the Rays, while the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon to the mound. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Yankees have +100 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Littell - TB (2-4, 4.27 ERA) vs Rodon - NYY (1-4, 6.27 ERA)

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 69, or 65.7%, of the 105 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Rays have a 67-32 record (winning 67.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Yankees have won in 16, or 36.4%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 14 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+200) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Jose Siri 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+225)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 2nd Win AL East +325 - 2nd

