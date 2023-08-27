Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +100 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -120 +100 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 5-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Read More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays are 69-36 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65.7% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 67-32 (67.7%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Rays a 54.5% chance to win.

In the 131 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-57-4).

The Rays have a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-23 35-29 32-23 47-29 61-45 18-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.