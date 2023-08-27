Luke Raley vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .647 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the hill, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .256 with 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks.
- Raley has picked up a hit in 57 of 100 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- Looking at the 100 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (16.0%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.0% of his games this season, Raley has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (11.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 39 of 100 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.229
|AVG
|.278
|.325
|OBP
|.346
|.507
|SLG
|.527
|22
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|28
|50/13
|K/BB
|60/11
|7
|SB
|6
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rodon (1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.
- The lefty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.27, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
