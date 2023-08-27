Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .647 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the hill, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .256 with 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks.

Raley has picked up a hit in 57 of 100 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

Looking at the 100 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (16.0%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.0% of his games this season, Raley has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (11.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 39 of 100 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .229 AVG .278 .325 OBP .346 .507 SLG .527 22 XBH 20 7 HR 11 17 RBI 28 50/13 K/BB 60/11 7 SB 6

