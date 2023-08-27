Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .223 with 10 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 17 walks.

In 57.5% of his games this season (50 of 87), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (17.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 25.3% of his games in 2023, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has driven home a run in 33 games this season (37.9%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 40 of 87 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .243 AVG .201 .293 OBP .235 .493 SLG .521 15 XBH 20 11 HR 13 26 RBI 26 57/10 K/BB 60/7 6 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings