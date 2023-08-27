After going 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Carlos Rodon) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

Aranda has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .200.

Aranda has a hit in five of 10 games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Aranda has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in three of 10 games so far this season.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 .143 AVG .273 .188 OBP .385 .214 SLG .545 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 3 RBI 1 7/1 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

