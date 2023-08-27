The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.349 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 100 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .257 with 46 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 16th in slugging.

Paredes is batting .350 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 57.0% of his games this season (65 of 114), with multiple hits 26 times (22.8%).

He has homered in 20.2% of his games in 2023 (23 of 114), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.1% of his games this year, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 46 times this year (40.4%), including 13 games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 57 .249 AVG .265 .346 OBP .367 .530 SLG .490 22 XBH 24 15 HR 11 43 RBI 37 34/21 K/BB 45/23 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings