Harold Ramirez -- batting .368 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .302 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Ramirez has picked up a hit in 59 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.

He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 97), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this season (34 of 97), with two or more RBI 12 times (12.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 43 .266 AVG .342 .317 OBP .378 .473 SLG .401 18 XBH 6 8 HR 1 28 RBI 21 39/12 K/BB 23/8 3 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings