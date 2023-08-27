Harold Ramirez -- batting .368 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is hitting .302 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.
  • Ramirez has picked up a hit in 59 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.
  • He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 97), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this season (34 of 97), with two or more RBI 12 times (12.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 36 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 43
.266 AVG .342
.317 OBP .378
.473 SLG .401
18 XBH 6
8 HR 1
28 RBI 21
39/12 K/BB 23/8
3 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 162 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Rodon (1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
