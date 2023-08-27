Christian Bethancourt and his .324 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .228 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.

In 54.2% of his 83 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has homered in eight games this season (9.6%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has had an RBI in 20 games this year (24.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.0%.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .230 AVG .227 .273 OBP .250 .385 SLG .364 13 XBH 10 4 HR 4 14 RBI 13 36/8 K/BB 39/5 0 SB 0

