The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe (.297 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 39 walks while batting .222.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 50 of 86 games this year (58.1%), including 14 multi-hit games (16.3%).

Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (18.6%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 33.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

In 34.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.6%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .228 AVG .216 .324 OBP .313 .403 SLG .438 12 XBH 15 7 HR 9 27 RBI 24 57/19 K/BB 39/20 4 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings