The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (hitting .356 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .403, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .507.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 18th in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 71.2% of his 111 games this year, with at least two hits in 39.6% of those games.

He has homered in 17 games this season (15.3%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

In 42 games this year (37.8%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 59 games this season (53.2%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 53 .355 AVG .297 .428 OBP .378 .550 SLG .462 23 XBH 21 10 HR 7 39 RBI 27 40/25 K/BB 39/25 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings