Yandy Díaz vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (hitting .356 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Yankees.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .403, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .507.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 18th in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 71.2% of his 111 games this year, with at least two hits in 39.6% of those games.
- He has homered in 17 games this season (15.3%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 42 games this year (37.8%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this season (53.2%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|.355
|AVG
|.297
|.428
|OBP
|.378
|.550
|SLG
|.462
|23
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|7
|39
|RBI
|27
|40/25
|K/BB
|39/25
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (162 total, 1.3 per game).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .267 batting average against him.
