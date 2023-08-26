Rene Pinto vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Rene Pinto, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto is batting .257 with a home run and two walks.
- This year, Pinto has recorded at least one hit in six of 14 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 14 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this season, Pinto has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|.077
|AVG
|.364
|.143
|OBP
|.391
|.077
|SLG
|.500
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|4
|6/1
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.3 per game).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.68 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
