The Tampa Bay Rays and Rene Pinto, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto is batting .257 with a home run and two walks.

This year, Pinto has recorded at least one hit in six of 14 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 14 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In two games this season, Pinto has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 .077 AVG .364 .143 OBP .391 .077 SLG .500 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 4 6/1 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings