Saturday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (78-52) and the New York Yankees (62-66) clashing at Tropicana Field (on August 26) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Rays.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (6-4, 3.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (8-7, 4.68 ERA).

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays failed to cover.

The Rays have been favorites in 104 games this season and won 68 (65.4%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has entered 41 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 32-9 in those contests.

The Rays have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has scored 694 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).

Rays Schedule