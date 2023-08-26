Rays vs. Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 26
DJ LeMahieu leads the New York Yankees (62-66) into a contest against the Tampa Bay Rays (78-52), after homering twice in a 6-2 victory over the Rays, at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (6-4, 3.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Clarke Schmidt (8-7, 4.68 ERA).
Rays vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (6-4, 3.35 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (8-7, 4.68 ERA)
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow
- The Rays' Glasnow (6-4) will make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.35 ERA this season with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 14 games.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 14 starts this season.
- Glasnow will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Tyler Glasnow vs. Yankees
- The Yankees rank 23rd in MLB with 544 runs scored this season. They have a .230 batting average this campaign with 178 home runs (sixth in the league).
- The Yankees have gone 3-for-23 with a home run and an RBI in seven innings this season against the right-hander.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opponents have a .267 batting average against him.
- Schmidt is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the season.
- Schmidt has 17 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.
- In five of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.
Clarke Schmidt vs. Rays
- The opposing Rays offense has a collective .260 batting average, and is fifth in the league with 1144 total hits and fourth in MLB play with 694 runs scored. They have the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.449) and are third in all of MLB with 190 home runs.
- Schmidt has a 13.5 ERA and a 1.929 WHIP against the Rays this season in 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .333 batting average over one appearance.
