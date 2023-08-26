Clarke Schmidt will be on the hill for the New York Yankees when they take on Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Yankees are +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rays (-185). The over/under for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -185 +150 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays failed to cover.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 65.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (68-36).

Tampa Bay has a 32-9 record (winning 78% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 70 times this season for a 70-56-4 record against the over/under.

The Rays have put together a 10-8-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-23 35-29 31-23 47-29 60-45 18-7

