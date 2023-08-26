Randy Arozarena vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Randy Arozarena and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees and Clarke Schmidt on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .259.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.
- In 61.3% of his games this year (76 of 124), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (26.6%) he recorded at least two.
- In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (15.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 44 games this year (35.5%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (12.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 63 times this season (50.8%), including 15 games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|60
|.263
|AVG
|.256
|.379
|OBP
|.355
|.438
|SLG
|.423
|18
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|10
|41
|RBI
|32
|58/31
|K/BB
|69/33
|11
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (8-7) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.