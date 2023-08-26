Luke Raley vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .256 with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks.
- Raley has picked up a hit in 56.6% of his 99 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (31.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (11.1%).
- He has scored in 38 of 99 games this season, and more than once 13 times.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.228
|AVG
|.278
|.327
|OBP
|.346
|.507
|SLG
|.527
|21
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|28
|49/13
|K/BB
|60/11
|6
|SB
|6
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (162 total, 1.3 per game).
- Schmidt (8-7) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 26th start of the season. He has a 4.68 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 121 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
