Josh Lowe vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe and his .561 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 22 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .278.
- In 67 of 102 games this year (65.7%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (17 of 102), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 42 games this year (41.2%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (15.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this season (45.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|54
|.271
|AVG
|.284
|.292
|OBP
|.344
|.428
|SLG
|.543
|17
|XBH
|24
|4
|HR
|13
|20
|RBI
|48
|45/5
|K/BB
|55/18
|12
|SB
|13
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (162 total, 1.3 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
