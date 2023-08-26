Jose Siri vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 17 walks.
- Siri has gotten a hit in 50 of 86 games this year (58.1%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (17.4%).
- In 22 games this season, he has hit a home run (25.6%, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Siri has had an RBI in 33 games this season (38.4%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (46.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|40
|.245
|AVG
|.201
|.294
|OBP
|.235
|.497
|SLG
|.521
|15
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|13
|26
|RBI
|26
|56/10
|K/BB
|60/7
|6
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.3 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
