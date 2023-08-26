Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 17 walks.

Siri has gotten a hit in 50 of 86 games this year (58.1%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (17.4%).

In 22 games this season, he has hit a home run (25.6%, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate).

Siri has had an RBI in 33 games this season (38.4%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (46.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 40 .245 AVG .201 .294 OBP .235 .497 SLG .521 15 XBH 20 11 HR 13 26 RBI 26 56/10 K/BB 60/7 6 SB 4

